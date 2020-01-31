1,216 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,106,086 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $171,798,000 after buying an additional 212,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,951,028 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $107,911,000 after buying an additional 348,718 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,831,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,317,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,993 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $95,852,000 after buying an additional 406,079 shares during the last quarter. 60.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.69.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $51.95 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.