115,603 Shares in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 45.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.43.

RHI stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.98. 71,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $69.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.