$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) will post sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the lowest is $1.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full year sales of $7.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asbury Automotive Group.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Shares of ABG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.43. The stock had a trading volume of 107,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,940. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $123.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

