1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue. With the development of the company’s online business and a strategic acquisition, they have continuously expanded their product offerings, most recently to include gourmet foods and home and garden merchandise. As a result, the company has developed relationships with customers who purchase products not only for gifting occasions but also for everyday consumption. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLWS. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.10. 43,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,522. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.50. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $69,826.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares in the company, valued at $655,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

