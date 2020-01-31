1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Up 6.6% After Earnings Beat

1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $16.29 and last traded at $16.10, approximately 1,940,576 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 612,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. 1-800-Flowers.Com’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLWS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.86.

In other 1-800-Flowers.Com news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $40,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter valued at about $12,802,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 24.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,485,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,052,000 after buying an additional 287,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,299,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after buying an additional 277,419 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the third quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 115.4% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 134,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 72,065 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $980.46 million, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

