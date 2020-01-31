$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Brunswick posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Brunswick by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brunswick by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

BC stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 40,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,683. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

