-$0.96 EPS Expected for Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) will report ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the highest is ($0.86). Urovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.39) to ($3.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Urovant Sciences.

Get Urovant Sciences alerts:

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on UROV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Urovant Sciences from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Urovant Sciences stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,637. The firm has a market cap of $417.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UROV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Urovant Sciences by 55.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $372,000. 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urovant Sciences (UROV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.