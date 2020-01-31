$0.77 EPS Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.80. General Mills posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

GIS stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,504. General Mills has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in General Mills by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

