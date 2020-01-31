-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will report earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.48). Timkensteel reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Timkensteel.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $274.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.67 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMST. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Timkensteel in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Timkensteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of TMST traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,871. The company has a market cap of $278.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Timkensteel has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,048,000 after purchasing an additional 132,438 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Timkensteel by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 412,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timkensteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

