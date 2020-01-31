$0.50 EPS Expected for Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.43. Pra Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $250.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.18 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRAA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:PRAA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 143,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. Pra Group has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $38.07.

In other news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pra Group by 279.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

