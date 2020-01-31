$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.66. Greenbrier Companies posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greenbrier Companies.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,041 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $198,809.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,875.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 86.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 132.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 213,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,710. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $802.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $44.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.