$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of $1.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $64.79. The company had a trading volume of 18,527,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232,890. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $83.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

