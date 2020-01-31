$0.39 EPS Expected for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Core-Mark posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Core-Mark.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on CORE. Raymond James reduced their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Core-Mark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NASDAQ CORE traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $24.13. 133,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,735. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.86. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $90,091.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,756.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Core-Mark by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Core-Mark by 163.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 200,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core-Mark (CORE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.