$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. i3 Verticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIIV. ValuEngine cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of i3 Verticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $9,841,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 291,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $3,601,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 9.6% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,293,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.29. 128,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,460. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $882.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

