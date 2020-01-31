$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.13. Actuant reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Actuant.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:EPAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. 313,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,744. Actuant has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $27.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50.

In other news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $375,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,476.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the third quarter worth approximately $3,961,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the third quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Actuant in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

