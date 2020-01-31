-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). Chesapeake Energy reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chesapeake Energy.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

Shares of CHK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,099,328. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, CAO William M. Buergler bought 70,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $50,183.51. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 408,221 shares in the company, valued at $289,836.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Ryan bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 928,531 shares in the company, valued at $714,968.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191,820 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 262,441 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,075,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 146,303 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,333,207 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,555,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.