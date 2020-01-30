Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Takes $833,000 Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Icon by 10.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in Icon during the third quarter worth about $418,000. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Icon during the third quarter worth about $76,360,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 4.7% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Icon by 14.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

ICLR stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.47. 118,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,837. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $176.98.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

