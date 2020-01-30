Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $909,000 Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth about $19,802,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 854.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the third quarter worth about $3,770,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,869,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $1,420,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,545,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,564,714.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,300 in the last three months. 33.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.13. 559,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,767. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $113.67 and a 1-year high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut IPG Photonics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.18.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

