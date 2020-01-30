Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 26.5% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 1,523,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,736. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.75.
Several analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. TheStreet lowered Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.
In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,355.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,713 shares of company stock worth $1,440,639. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Sabre Profile
Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.
