Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,353 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SABR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 26.5% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SABR traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. 1,523,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,736. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. TheStreet lowered Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.21.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $196,394.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,544,355.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,713 shares of company stock worth $1,440,639. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

