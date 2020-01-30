Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,933,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Universal Display news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $4,977,264.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.23.

OLED traded down $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $183.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,652. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.42. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

