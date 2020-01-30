Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 966 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,403 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $200,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Canopy Growth by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,921 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,138 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 204,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,573 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $18.90 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight Capital cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.35. 4,461,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,441,342. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $58.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 542.66% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.