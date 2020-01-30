Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zumiez from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $1,635,983.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,604,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,593,363.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,136 shares of company stock worth $5,464,243. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Zumiez by 46.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,578 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Zumiez during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Zumiez by 501.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $18.38 and a 1 year high of $35.68.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

