ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 30th. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $47,584.00 and approximately $105.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00741656 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 50.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001308 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001802 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 96,805,249,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,745,249,845 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

