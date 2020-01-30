Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,278.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $2,143,147.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,445 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,504. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $138.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,735,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.80 and a 200 day moving average of $125.17. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

