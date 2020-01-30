Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,688,000 after acquiring an additional 256,715 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,356,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,659,000 after acquiring an additional 212,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,979,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,612,000 after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,520,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,483,000 after acquiring an additional 28,533 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,933,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZTS traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $138.03. 1,735,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,381. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.81. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $84.64 and a twelve month high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 70.78% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total value of $5,956,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,445 shares of company stock worth $17,242,504. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

