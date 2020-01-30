Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.14. Zendesk reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.40 million.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zendesk from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.65.

Shares of ZEN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 935,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,972. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.87. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $62.38 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.21 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $245,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,834. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $3,721,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,206,082.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,164 shares of company stock valued at $6,841,637 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $67,967,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $49,105,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $48,915,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 3rd quarter worth $36,440,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

