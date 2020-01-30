ZB Market Cap Hits $91.00 Million (ZB)

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One ZB token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.56 or 0.03150471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029737 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00119174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

