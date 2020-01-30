Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) to “Buy”

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Tallgrass Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays set a $20.00 price objective on Tallgrass Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. Tallgrass Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $226.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.74% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tallgrass Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,580,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 531.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 110,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tallgrass Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

