Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Buy

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MWA. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 56,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. Mueller Water Products has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $12.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $142,424.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $180,675.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,787 shares of company stock worth $726,560 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 191.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 11,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

