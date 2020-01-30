Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) to “Hold”

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. 171,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,300. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $140.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian Fox sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $40,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $625,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,744,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,907 shares of company stock worth $1,020,995 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 120.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 53,481 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth approximately $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 81.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 43.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

