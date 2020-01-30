Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) to “Buy”

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. provides recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It product consists of Blue Apron Meals, Blue Apron Wine, the Blue Apron Market and BN Ranch, a premium supplier of grass-fed beef and pasture-raised poultry. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on APRN. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:APRN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 408,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,629. Blue Apron has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $55.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.92 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock worth $50,305 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 636,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,441 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 287,501 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

