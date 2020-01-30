Zacks Investment Research Lowers GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GNFT. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GNFT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 107,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,599. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. GENFIT S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNFT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the second quarter worth $699,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR in the second quarter worth $889,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 24.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 4.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 199,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GENFIT S A/ADR by 51.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 43,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

