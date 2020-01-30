Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) to Strong Sell

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a subsidiary corporation offering full banking services. The principal subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri, and has nine full-service branches in Greene and Christian Counties and a Loan Production Office in Webster County. Guaranty Bank is a member of the MoneyPass and TransFund ATM networks which provide its customers surcharge free access to over 24,000 ATMs nationwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:GFED traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.23. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

