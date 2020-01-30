Zacks: Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Given $26.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $26.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.07 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Frequency Therapeutics an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FREQ. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:FREQ traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The stock had a trading volume of 29,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.73. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $27.57.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $24.24 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.