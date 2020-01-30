Zacks: Brokerages Set $1.50 Price Target for Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG)

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $1.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.22) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chanticleer an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BURG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of BURG stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 18,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,637. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. Chanticleer has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $6.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.58.

Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Chanticleer had a negative return on equity of 115.43% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chanticleer will post -1 EPS for the current year.

