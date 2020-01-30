Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $342.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to report sales of $342.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $345.40 million and the lowest is $339.00 million. Titan International reported sales of $363.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Titan International had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Titan International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 227,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,239. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.13. Titan International has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $195.33 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Titan International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Titan International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Titan International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 840,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 273,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Titan International by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Titan International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,455 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Titan International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

