Zacks: Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Covanta reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Covanta.

CVA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Covanta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Covanta in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,447. Covanta has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $18.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.25 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Covanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

