Zacks: Brokerages Expect BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $580,000.00

Equities research analysts expect BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post $580,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BeyondAirInc .’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BeyondAirInc . will report full-year sales of $2.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 million to $2.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.64 million, with estimates ranging from $3.78 million to $21.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BeyondAirInc ..

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $26,544.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 815,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,830.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $41,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,722.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824 over the last 90 days. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XAIR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,905. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37. BeyondAirInc . has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $90.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of -0.16.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

