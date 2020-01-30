Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) will report sales of $49.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.12 million to $51.12 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $48.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year sales of $180.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.97 million to $181.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $192.27 million, with estimates ranging from $184.00 million to $199.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VCRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

In related news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCRA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company had a trading volume of 131,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,847. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $681.98 million, a PE ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.29. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vocera Communications (VCRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.