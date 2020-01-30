Zacks: Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) to Announce $0.87 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the lowest is $0.23. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In related news, COO Brett P. Monia sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $346,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,644.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $235,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,534,865. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $49,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $60.69. 495,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,932. The company has a current ratio of 10.39, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $53.34 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.92.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

