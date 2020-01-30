Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings. Camden National posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million. Camden National had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

CAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Camden National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of CAC traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $47.25. 44,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,967. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. Camden National has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock has a market cap of $716.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden National in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Camden National by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 182,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.