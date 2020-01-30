Zacks: Analysts Expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) to post $0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BCE’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. BCE posted earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BCE will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in BCE by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE opened at $47.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.32. BCE has a one year low of $42.74 and a one year high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

