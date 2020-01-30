Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.95. SS&C Technologies posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

SSNC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.83.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $89,502,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,320,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 161.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,380,000 after purchasing an additional 674,748 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,142,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

