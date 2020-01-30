Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Brokerages expect that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.18. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $428.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.39 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.74.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 277,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after buying an additional 54,399 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,683,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,884. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 1.67. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

