Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Boyd Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.11.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 19,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $526,884.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,007.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $937,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.83. 839,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

