Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) to post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atreca’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atreca will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atreca.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

In related news, insider Guy Cavet sold 10,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $92,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,919 shares of company stock valued at $395,443 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atreca by 261.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Atreca in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCEL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. 167,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,419. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.80.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

