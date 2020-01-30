YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

YPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YPF in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Santander cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YPF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,378,644 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,533,000 after purchasing an additional 296,276 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in YPF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,052,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in YPF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,801,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in YPF by 1,130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 178,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 164,351 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in YPF by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,845,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,005 shares during the period. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YPF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 127,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,455. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.12 and a beta of 1.49. YPF has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. YPF had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YPF will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

