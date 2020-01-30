Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of Yintech Investment stock remained flat at $$5.83 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,231. Yintech Investment has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $431.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.45.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.46 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yintech Investment stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Yintech Investment worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

