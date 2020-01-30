YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

YieldShares High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA YYY opened at $17.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. YieldShares High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22.

