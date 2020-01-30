Yeti (NYSE:YETI) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Yeti (NYSE:YETI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YETI. Cowen set a $38.00 target price on shares of Yeti and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yeti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of Yeti stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.60. 86,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.31. Yeti has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $38.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.92.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 152.95%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ryan R. Seiders sold 1,462,751 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $42,419,779.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 102,053 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $2,959,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,461,171 shares of company stock worth $71,643,395. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Yeti by 126.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yeti by 401.6% in the third quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yeti by 265.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

